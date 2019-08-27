Stories

Michelin Starred Chef André Chiang’s New Home in Rural Taiwan
A renowned chef blends his culinary philosophies into the design of his home in Taiwan.
Sarah Amelar
Facing the Elements
Incorporating concrete, glass wood, and steel, a house in Malibu stands up to its challenging site.
Sarah Amelar
Creative Revival of a Modernist Gem
Introducing a series of structures, two architects weave a house with a notable pedigree into the landscape.
Sarah Amelar
A Modern Concrete Home in Peru
Behind a traditional colonial in Lima, an angular house attuned to its site takes shape.
Sarah Amelar
A Fresh Dose of Color Livens Up This Midcentury Los Angeles Home
How a highly productive collaboration among a trio of creative Angelenas—and a good dose of Barragán—turned a dark and...
Sarah Amelar
Compound Addition
A pair of environmentally attuned architects combined adjoining properties in a Los Angeles canyon to house their modernist...
Sarah Amelar