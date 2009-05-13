Home Tours
Think Smaller: Homes Under 1,000 Square Feet
Built-In Style
In Oakland, California, two designers transformed a 100-year-old barn into a (very) cozy home of their own by redefining the functionality of walls and windowsills.
Miyoko Ohtake
4 years
ago
Modern Efficiency and Affordability Don’t Have to Come at the Expense of Style
By creatively manipulating the angles and levels of exterior surfaces on this modest Polish country house, architect Peter Kuczia achieved exceptionally high solar exposure,...
Standolyn Robertson Reviews 5 Closet Systems
Our homes generally celebrate design you can see, but throw open the closet doors and behold a new frontier.
Fjord Focus
As Jarmund/Vigsnæs’s growing crop of small, smart houses have garnered increasing attention, their equally prolific civic works have them poised to be Norway’s next big export.
A Storage-Smart Renovation in New York City
Living small is par for the course in New York City, but accommodating a family of four in under 700 square feet rarely looks as effortless as in this storage-smart renovation.
Compound Addition
A pair of environmentally attuned architects combined adjoining properties in a Los Angeles canyon to house their modernist menagerie.
Waste Opportunity
While the Western world forgets its waste with a flush, 2.6 billion people don’t even have toilets.
Design by Numbers
Simon Alderson and Tony Cunninham of London–based high designer purveyors twentytwentyone talk kitsch versus collectible and the integrity of good design.
An Introduction to Airport Design
As anyone who has been to Peru, or Bali, or Timbuktu can tell you, travel is not merely the experience of going somewhere.
Gates of Heaven
Effective airport designs are often underappreciated, as it is easy to take them for granted when things go smoothly.
Blimp My Ride
A century ago giant airships—–blimps and zeppelins and such—–were considered the future of air transport, but with their safety called into question by the Hindenburg disaster and...