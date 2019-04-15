Tour a 17th-Century Paris Loft Overflowing with Vintage Items
Daniel Rozensztroch has a nose for real estate. The French designer and author moved into the Bastille District of Paris when it was a shabby, undesirable neighborhood. Today it’s a booming one. But after more than 30 years there, he felt that it was time for a change. His discerning eye lit on an architectural treasure—a 17th-century manufacturing plant in the Marais, a historic district that abuts the Bastille.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.