Tour a 17th-Century Paris Loft Overflowing with Vintage Items

Daniel Rozensztroch has a nose for real estate. The French designer and author moved into the Bastille District of Paris when it was a shabby, undesirable neighborhood. Today it’s a booming one. But after more than 30 years there, he felt that it was time for a change. His discerning eye lit on an architectural treasure—a 17th-century manufacturing plant in the Marais, a historic district that abuts the Bastille.