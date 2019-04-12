Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
m
Michael Graydon + Nikole Herriott
Follow
Latest
7
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
On the Coast of Massachusetts, a Prefab Ranch Is Totally Overhauled for a Wheelchair-User
A home on Cape Ann’s rocky shore becomes a refuge that offers resilience in the face of an unpredictable future.
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
New Kid on the Block
With sensitivity to local building typologies, fresh construction finds a place in Amsterdam.
j
Jeroen Junte
A Kubrick-Esque Farmhouse Kicks Its Fossil Fuel Habit
The owner of an outdoor furniture company updates a 19th-century farmhouse.
Amanda Dameron
Tour a 17th-Century Paris Loft Overflowing with Vintage Items
A tastemaker brings his distinct vision to an industrial loft with a centuries-old pedigree.
a
Arlene Hirst
On a Peaceful Wooded Lot, a Futuristic Toronto Home is Buzzing with Smart Tech
In a leafy Toronto neighborhood, a Cor-Ten–clad family home is wired for the future.
Laura Mauk
Brooklyn Home Keeps its Historic Bones While Getting a Much Needed Interior Update
A creative couple flips the script on their family home, a former workman’s cottage on the northern edge of Brooklyn.
Kelsey Keith