24 Top-Tier Prefab Companies for Every Kind of Home Buyer

By pushing the limits of off-site manufacturing methods, prefab builders are delivering better and better homes—and they’re whittling down the time it takes to do it. Better yet are the increasing number of companies offering customization, smart and off-grid tech, and a wider aesthetic range of turnkey designs. Below, we’ve rounded up 22 top-tier prefab companies that are providing homebuyers with a one-stop shop. 1. Turkel Design (Boston, Massachusetts) Having designed more than 200 homes in the U.S. and Canada, Boston-based Turkel Design is a leader in high-end prefabricated panelized construction. Their homes start at $950,000 and can be customized with everything from exterior cladding and built-in cabinetry, to interior fixtures and furnishings.

Project Name: Greenville Escape

2. Plant Prefab (Rialto, California) Plant Prefab stands out from the pack thanks to its ambitious pledge to sustainability: The company says it will make its operations fully carbon neutral by 2028. The Plant Prefab LivingHomes, which range from single-family units and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to multi-family dwellings and affordable housing projects, emphasize health and energy efficiency, and feature fully integrated smart home systems.

Plant Prefab’s LivingHome 10 is a 406-square-foot tiny house packed with smart tech. It’s designed to slot into dense urban environments, making it ideal for a guesthouse or rental.

3. Method Homes (Seattle, Washington) Guided by sustainable principles, Method Homes is an award-winning manufacturer of prefab modular homes. In addition to offering custom high-end residences, the builder has teamed up with well-known architecture firms such as Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects and Skylab Architecture for fast-track homebuilding experiences.

Designed for energy efficiency, the home features insulation above code and hydronic radiant heating. Note the Morso 6148 wood-burning stove in the entry hall that’s fueled by locally felled lumber.

4. IdeaBox (Salem, Oregon) Salem, Oregon-based Ideabox approaches prefabricated homes from a modern and sustainable point of view, seeking to build prefab residences that are beautiful, efficient, and affordable. With 9 basic types that can be customized, the homes start at 400-500 square feet and reach about 1,600 square feet.

Each Ideabox home is built with open-web engineered trusses, insulation with high R-values, dual pane low-e windows, and EnergyStar-certified appliances.

5. Alchemy Architects (Saint Paul, Minnesota) In addition to creating custom homes, architecture firm Alchemy Architects is also known for its weeHouse designs, a series of contemporary prefab structures that includes vacation homes, backyard offices, and housing prototypes for those experiencing homelessness.

The exteriors of this Sonoma, California, weeHouse are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering.

6. Bert’s Boxes (London, England) In 2014, London-based artisan tile supplier Bert & May teamed up with architects Box 9 Design to launch Bert’s Boxes. The turnkey, prefabricated pods celebrate indoor/outdoor living and thoughtful design. In response to the work-from-home trend, the firm recently created the Study Box, a smaller version of the original modular build that serves as a home office.

Project Name: Forest Hut

7. Proto Homes (Los Angeles, California) Committed to the "future of homebuilding," Proto Homes is a prefab home designer that guides buyers through the home-design process using a mobile app. It begins with the initial design and architectural drawings, and concludes with a delivery schedule and step-by-step instructions for final assembly.

A Proto Homes design in Baldwin Hills in Los Angeles glows at night.

8. Dvele (San Diego, California) Dvele offers a dozen customizable prefab designs—from a 430-square-foot mini home to a 3,500-square-foot, four-bedroom house—that are all built with DveleIQ, their smart home platform that provides energy-efficient automation and real-time information on home health. All Dvele homes are also built to Passive House standards and can operate off-grid.

Pictured here is Devle’s Skyview model home in Ventura, California. All Dvele’s homes are built on the DveleIQ smart home platform, which is designed to optimize the health of the building and its occupants, and can use artificial intelligence to learn and adapt its systems to optimize the living environment.

9. Stillwater Dwellings (Seattle, Washington) Launched in 2008, Stillwater Dwellings produces high-end modern residences with panelized building systems. The firm has completed most of its projects along the West Coast, but can build almost anywhere in North America. They also recently finished a home in Hawaii.

Stillwater Dwellings believes that contemporary, architect-designed prefab homes should be more accessible, sustainable, and affordable. The firm has developed a prefabricated building system that streamlines the design and building process, shortens project timelines, and saves clients money.

10. Koto (United Kingdom) Inspired by Scandinavian and Japanese design, Koto produces modular and minimalist homes, work cabins, and hospitality units that radiate Japandi charm. While the studio has designed larger homes, they are better known for their small-scale cabins.

The cabins, which can range from a 161-square-foot studio to a 430-square-foot, two-bedroom home, allow for easy flexible living and are available in one, two, three, or four-bedroom combinations. The prefab models can also include special add-on features, such as an outdoor shower, sauna, or even bespoke furniture.

11. Clever Homes (Oakland, California) With almost two decades of experience designing and constructing prefab buildings, Clever Homes has become a master of both modular and panelized construction. The firm boasts an open-source construction practice and works with a network of factories across the nation to allow them to work in almost any location.

Project Name: Martis Camp, CA

12. Modscape (Australia) Established in 2006, Modscape has designed and built modular homes and commercial buildings across Australia. Construction takes place in their factory located just 20 minutes from Melbourne, and a Modscape home can be built and installed within just 12 weeks of obtaining a building permit.

St Kilda by Modscape

13. East Coast Modern (Halifax, NS, Canada) East Coast Modern’s contemporary and modular builds are designed to withstand the diverse climate in Atlantic Canada. The sleek, nature-focused homes range in size from 1,000 to more than 2,000 square feet, and start at a price of $349,000.

Project Name: ModHaus

14. Cover (Los Angeles, California) Cover has been designing and building luxury turnkey offices and homes at their Los Angeles factory since 2014. Their move-in ready prefab structures range from backyard offices that start at $81,000, to two-bedroom abodes starting at $285,000. All are fully outfitted with high-end fixtures, finishes, and appliances.

Cover designed this 414-square-foot prefab office/guesthouse specifically for a hillside in Hollywood.

15. Sander Architects (Marina Del Ray, California) Rather than solely focus on prefabrication, Sander Architects follows a hybrid approach for their residences that uses a prefabricated metal frame, skin and roof. Their hybrid construction projects range in scale from 2,000 to 8,000 square feet, and have been completed in rural, suburban, and urban settings.

Project Name: Desert Canopy House

16. kitHAUS (Los Angeles, California) Founded in 2005, kitHAUS has been a long-time provider of modernist modular structures to clients in need of flexible, small-scale solutions. Their prefabs range from 64 to 491 square feet, and have been used for everything from yoga studios and backyard offices to ADUs and pop-up kiosks.

The KitHaus K3 can serve as a backyard studio, home office, pool house, or playroom.

17. Connect Homes (Los Angeles, California) Run by a former Apple executive, Connect Homes oversees both the design and construction aspects of all their projects. The company is also capable of manufacturing a home every six days at their California factory. Currently, Connect offers 15 models to fit a variety of lots, lifestyles, and budgets.

Project Name: Orinda Connect 8 & Connect 2

18. FabCab (Seattle, Washington) Seattle-based FabCab designs prefabricated modern homes built with energy-efficient SIPs and timber frames. The company offers predesigns in the TimberCab and ModCab series that can be further customized to a clients’ needs.

In Cle Elum, Washington, FabCab installed a customized, 1,527-square-foot design.

19. Minimod (Brazil) Developed by MAPA Architects, Minimod is a prefab company that specializes in building small-scale, off-grid homes for beautiful remote locations. The low-impact designs are built with CLT and prefabricated wood panels and delivered from Brazil and Portugal.

Comprising 11 modules, this green-roofed prefab was built in 90 days in a factory near São Paulo and then transported to the site in three shipments on flatbed trucks.

20. Minarc (Santa Monica, California) In a bid to create more eco-friendly and resilient homes, architecture firm Minarc developed mnmMOD, a prefabricated wall system that’s an eco-conscious alternative to traditional wood framing. The firm has used mnmMOD to construct a range of energy-efficient homes, from compact ADUs to family residences.

Project Name: Dawnsknoll

21. Office of Mobile Design (Venice, California) A prefab pioneer of over two decades, Office of Mobile Design founder Jennifer Siegal has completed a series of modular and panelized builds across the West Coast. The firm has also recently launched the OMD prefabADU with three turnkey models, all equipped with smart home technology and designed to meet the nation’s highest energy efficiency standards.

Project Name: Santa Monica Prefab

22. Pluspuu (Finland) Since 2017, Pluspuu has delivered svelte-yet-woodsy prefabs that clean up the rough edges of the log cabin typology. Working with Ollikaisen Hirsirakenne Oy—a builder based in Pirkanmaa, Central Finland, with more than 40 years’ experience of log house construction—Pluspuu uses the latest Finnish log construction technologies to create long-lasting, beautiful homes comprised of column-and-beam, non-settling log structures and cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels.

The three-bedroom Iniö model from Pluspuu features floor-to-ceiling windows, a loft-like interior, a wraparound deck, and a gable outline reminiscent of a traditional log cabin.

23. Deltec Homes (Asheville, North Carolina)

Founded in 1968, Deltec Homes is known for hurricane-resistant, energy-efficient homes, offered in round, traditional, and modern prefabricated kits. The round structure provides better airflow while reducing surface area, reducing heat gain and loss. "The shell is so efficient that we haven't turned on our central heating system for the main bulk of the winter in three years," says the owner of this Pennsylvania property.

A family-owned company based in Asheville, North Carolina, Deltec has been a groundbreaker in the prefabricated building industry for fifty years. Initially operating in the commercial sector building A-frame homes for resort communities, Deltec has shifted to creating vastly customizable, hurricane-resistant round homes. 24. Lindal Cedar Homes (Seattle, Washington)

Designed by Aris Georges of OM Studio Design and provided by Lindal Cedar Homes, this 2,967-square-foot home features one-level living wrapped around an open, intimate courtyard.