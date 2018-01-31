Top 5 Homes of the Week With Libraries We Love

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our Add a Home feature. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today. 1. Van Griffith Estate Architect: Griffith J. Griffith, Location: Los Angeles, California From the realtor: "The historic Van Griffith Estate, built circa 1925, is a unique compound for those who desire abundant privacy yet still want to live in the heart of the city. Exquisite tile-work, rich wood and large oversized windows allow for an abundance of natural light throughout the home, which also boasts spectacular views of downtown, the Observatory, and Griffith Park."



2. The North Bridge Residence Architect: Ramsey Fulton | bldg seed architects, Location: Carbondale, Colorado From the homeowner: "The outside [of the home] stands out from the other homes, as it melds traditional beauty with modern touches, and a hidden passive-solar efficiency. While the interior of the home achieves the clean modern style fitting for our family, with a balance in materials to achieve the warm and modern feel appropriate for a family home."

Vertical bookcase at stair landing Photo Categories:



3. Sunshine Canyon House Architect: Renée del Gaudio Architecture, Location: Boulder, Colorado From the architect: "While the home’s gabled roof form and rustic materials recall the area’s early vernacular, the design seeks to establish a language of its own. Exposed beams, rusted steel cladding, and industrial-size barn doors visually link the home to the community’s rural roots, while serving to create a fire-resistant, maintenance-free structure."



4. Vertical Intersect Architect: William Tozer Associates, Location: London, England, United Kingdom From the architect: "The character of the interior is set by two double-height voids connecting the ground floor that one enters from the street, and the lower-ground floor, which is at garden level to the rear. Pedestrian-loaded glass to one of these voids brings natural light into a sitting area at the front of the lower-ground floor, while the other is open—visually and acoustically connecting the ground-floor living space and lower-ground-floor dining area."

A central volume of storage loosely divides the ground-floor living space into two zones, while doors concealed in this and other adjacent volumes allow the space to be separated into two rooms.



5. 5th Avenue Apartment Architect: Verona Carpenter Architects, Location: New York, New York From the architects: "The challenge of this complete pre-war apartment gut renovation was how to add a separate study room while also significantly expanding the kitchen to suit the chef owners—without compromising the openness of the communal spaces. We achieved these goals with two major interventions: first, we made large scale sliding door openings into the rooms along 18th street so that the views and light extend almost the entire length of the apartment from the living space. Second, we completely relocated the kitchen and extended it along most of the north wall, adding a walnut-clad island as a division between the dining and prep spaces."