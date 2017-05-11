Sunshine Canyon House

By Renée del Gaudio Architecture
Sunshine Canyon House
View Photos

Sunshine Canyon House is located on an alpine hillside above Boulder, Colorado. Several years ago, a major forest fire ravaged the property, burning a historic cabin and 100 year-old trees to the ground. The newly barren site resembled the treeless landscape of Boulder at the turn of the century. Rediscovering the architectural language of that era―particularly the region’s mining and agricultural heritage―provided the necessary design inspiration.

While the home’s gabled roof form and rustic materials recall the area’s early vernacular, the design seeks to establish a language of its own. Exposed beams, rusted steel cladding, and industrial-size barn doors visually link the home to the community’s rural roots, while serving to create a fire- resistant, maintenance- free structure.

Modern home with Exterior. Photo of Sunshine Canyon House
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, and Gable RoofLine. Photo 2 of Sunshine Canyon House
Photo 3 of Sunshine Canyon House modern home
Photo 4 of Sunshine Canyon House modern home
Photo 5 of Sunshine Canyon House modern home
Photo 6 of Sunshine Canyon House modern home
Modern home with Outdoor, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, and Hanging Lighting. Photo 7 of Sunshine Canyon House
Photo 8 of Sunshine Canyon House modern home
Photo 9 of Sunshine Canyon House modern home
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Metal Siding Material, and Gable RoofLine. Photo 10 of Sunshine Canyon House
Modern home with Exterior. Photo 11 of Sunshine Canyon House
Photo 12 of Sunshine Canyon House modern home
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Metal Siding Material, and Gable RoofLine. Photo 13 of Sunshine Canyon House
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Gable RoofLine, and Metal Siding Material. Photo 14 of Sunshine Canyon House
Photo 15 of Sunshine Canyon House modern home
Photo 16 of Sunshine Canyon House modern home
Photo 17 of Sunshine Canyon House modern home

Credits

Posted By
Renée del Gaudio Architecture
@renedelgaudioarchitecture
Builder
  • Morningstar Homes

Overview

Location
  • Boulder, Colorado
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Rustic
    • Year
  • 2013
    • Square Feet
  • 2600
    • Lot Size
  • 5 acres
    • Publications
  • dwell
  • 5280 Home