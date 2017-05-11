Vertical Intersect
This five-story house is sited in the middle of a Victorian terrace, and the exterior treats this historical setting as a found-object, preserving the London stock brick elevations and slate roof, but incising them with frameless glazing. The character of the interior is set by two double-height voids connecting the ground floor that one enters from the street, and the lower-ground floor, which is at garden level to the rear. Pedestrian-loaded glass to one of these voids brings natural light into a sitting area at the front of the lower-ground floor, while the other is open—visually and acoustically connecting the ground-floor living space and lower-ground-floor dining area. The other levels of the house have a loft-like character—concealed doors allowing them to function as open-plan spaces, or to be partially or fully enclosed into private bedrooms and bathrooms.
The open-plan kitchen and dining space is punctuated by a double-height space, which loosely divides the two zones of use.
The spaces are further delineated by large, white sculptural volumes, which define soft edges between them while providing storage. The kitchen is articulated as a composition of smaller-scale volumes variously finished in stone, timber veneer, and white paint.
The double-height space encourages social interaction between the ground-floor living space and the lower-ground floor dining space.
From the interior, windows to the rear elevation appear as voids in the plastic solid of the building volume, glimpsed between the sculptural planes of blade walls and volumes.
A central volume of storage loosely divides the ground-floor living space into two zones, while doors concealed in this and other adjacent volumes allow the space to be separated into two rooms.
The bedroom levels can be open-plan or divided into separate rooms by doors concealed in white-painted and timber-clad volumes and planes.
The second floor hallway is naturally lit—directly by a frameless roof-light, and indirectly by a wall of sand-blasted glass to the top floor bedroom
The top floor accommodates a glass-roofed shower, and a bedroom with its own small living space, top-lit by a motorized glazed roof and frameless roof-lights.
The staircase to the top floor is articulated as a sculptural, folded plane of timber.
The five-story house is split over eight levels, two of which are connected by double-height spaces.
The lower-ground floor steps down the site, following the natural topography, while the double-height spaces provide overlooking vantage points, heightening the sense of the interior as an architectural landscape.