The historic Van Griffith Estate, built circa 1925, is a unique compound for those who desire abundant privacy yet still want to live in the heart of the city. Built by the son of Griffith Park benefactor Griffith J. Griffith, this rare Los Feliz estate is set high up from Vermont Avenue and sits on nearly three quarters of an acre, with a double gate, privacy wall and long driveway to create a secluded Mediterranean sanctuary. Listed by agent Howard Lorey and RSR Real Estate, both with luxury real estate boutique Nourmand & Associates, the six-bed, five-bath home is located at 2630 North Vermont Avenue and priced at $8.9 million.



“The Van Griffith Estate is truly a one-of-a-kind property that boasts spectacular views of downtown Los Angeles, the Observatory and Griffith Park,” Lorey said. “It also features beautifully appointed grounds completed by a loggia with an outdoor fireplace, private gardens and an expansive lawn.”



The main residence consists of a spacious living room, formal dining room, library/family room, large eat-in kitchen, speakeasy, rooftop deck and four bedrooms, with three and a quarter baths. Original features of the home include exquisite tile work, rich wood and large oversized windows. The estate’s grounds are framed by giant redwood trees, towering pines, mature olive trees, and stone pathways that lead to a large saltwater pool and a Montecito-style guest house, which features dramatic open beamed ceilings, French doors, a wood-burning fireplace, a cooks’ kitchen, two bedrooms and an office, with two and a half baths.