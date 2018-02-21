Top 5 Homes of the Week That Rock Their Concrete Features

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our Add a Home feature. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.



1. La Mira Ra Architect: AUM Architecture, Location: South of France From the architecture firm: "The inner shell [of the house] is made of raw concrete aiming to create a sober and calm atmosphere. At the same time its smooth skin perfectly reflects the light rays penetrating into the house at sunset. By leaving the walls and ceiling naked the architect lets the raw concrete reveal its quirks—each surface proudly carries its own peculiarities and irregularities."

2. Torcuato House Pavilion Architect: Besonías Almeida Arquitectos, Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina From the architects: "Starting from successive folds of the concrete enclosure, we managed to give this small building sufficient visual and audio privacy in relation to its surroundings, and thus fulfill the [client's] request for a space to facilitate the realization of quiet activities and introspection."



3. Trout Lake Architect: Olson Kundig, Location: Trout Lake, Washington From the architect: "The main house is minimal in form, consisting of a single double height volume with an open plan living, dining, and kitchen area separated from a library by a double-sided fireplace. A set of hidden steel stairs nestled into the concrete fireplace lead to a loft above the library."



4. S&S House Architect: Besonías Almeida Arquitectos, Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina From the architects: "The request was a house with an aesthetic-constructive proposal similar to those built in the forest of Mar Azul, valued both for its formal austerity and low maintenance. The house appears as a single volume, pierced by a courtyard ... two sectors are connected by a smooth ramp that crosses the divide and by a concrete pergola with a strong presence."



5. Kihilla Architect: James Thomas Barclay, Location: Katoomba, New South Wales, Australia From the architect: "Bringing together local craftspeople, the project was a curation of recycled and regional materials, with a focus placed on timbers from the clients’ ancestral landscape. Connection to land and light were paramount, with an existing orchard being the focus of the main living spaces of the project."