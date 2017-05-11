Torcuato House Pavilion

By Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Torcuato House Pavilion
It arises from the principals’ need to have an enclosure where they can be isolated from the activity of the house, and then facilitate the development of functions more relaxed and much more connected with the landscape. It was to be an indeterminate space, since its use would also be indeterminate, but it should be comfortable both in winter and summer. This brief program was rounded off with the request of an outdoor bath and a small general warehouse.
The place chosen for location by the principals is the farthest from the house, next to the existing evergreen trees sector on the lot.

The Proposal
Starting from successive folds of the concrete enclosure, we managed to give this small building sufficient visual and audio privacy in relation to its surroundings, and thus to fulfill the request for a space to facilitate the realization of quiet activities and introspection. This feature also allowed defining an expansion that is extended to join the landscape, highlighting the access to both the bathroom and the multipurpose space, and leaving the warehouse hidden.

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Trees, Gardens, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Shrubs, and Grass. Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Trees, Gardens, Shrubs, Grass, and Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck. Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Back Yard, Shrubs, Grass, Gardens, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, and Decking Patio, Porch, Deck. Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Trees, Shrubs, Gardens, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, and Grass. Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Wood Burning Fireplace, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Accent Lighting, Chair, Concrete Floor, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Accent Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Concrete Floor. Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Trees, Shrubs, Grass, Gardens, and Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck. Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Trees, Shrubs, Grass, Gardens, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, and Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck. Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Trees, Grass, Gardens, and Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck. Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Trees, Shrubs, Gardens, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, and Grass. Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Trees, Shrubs, Grass, Gardens, and Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck. Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Accent Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Wood Burning Fireplace. Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Accent Lighting, Coffee Tables, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Wood Burning Fireplace. Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Accent Lighting, Coffee Tables, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Concrete Floor. Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Trees, Grass, Gardens, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, and Shrubs. Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos

