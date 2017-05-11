This weekend getaway come retirement home nestled in the Blue Mountains outside Sydney, Australia, explored the workers cottage typology and proposed an abstraction of the traditional ‘lean-to’ extension. Bringing together local craftspeople, the project was a curation of recycled and regional materials, with a focus placed on timbers from the clients’ ancestral landscape. Connection to land and light were paramount, with an existing orchard being the focus of the main living spaces of the project. These living spaces were then anchored around an existing restored workers bench at the core of the program, providing a hub for the houses activities to continue to revolve around. Care was placed in every detail, with experimentation allowing for inventive re-workings of the everyday.
Living room daybed and fireplace composition.
Northern elevation; Australian Cypress, concrete, and river red gum.
Custom river red gum sliding windows and australian cypress door.
Living room window connection with orchard beyond.
Project plan
Living room connection to dining, bathroom beyond.
Glass bridge connection between new and existing.
Dining room table and restored slow combustion cook top at centre of plan.
Shifting volumes of living spaces linked by restored industrial work bench.
Visual connections between dining, living, and garden beyond.
Custom pivot doors off dining room between new and existing.
Custom pivot door; composition of river red gum, kangaroo leather, stainless steel, and glass.
Bathroom material palette of concrete, Australian white beech, slate, stainless steel, and glass illuminated from above.
Custom cast in-situ concrete vanity.
Off form concrete bath hidden below timber trapdoor.
Southern elevation; existing cottage.
Credits
- Owen Zhu