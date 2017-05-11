This weekend getaway come retirement home nestled in the Blue Mountains outside Sydney, Australia, explored the workers cottage typology and proposed an abstraction of the traditional ‘lean-to’ extension. Bringing together local craftspeople, the project was a curation of recycled and regional materials, with a focus placed on timbers from the clients’ ancestral landscape. Connection to land and light were paramount, with an existing orchard being the focus of the main living spaces of the project. These living spaces were then anchored around an existing restored workers bench at the core of the program, providing a hub for the houses activities to continue to revolve around. Care was placed in every detail, with experimentation allowing for inventive re-workings of the everyday.