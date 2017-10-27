Top 4 Homes of the Week That Embrace Neutral Color Palettes

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our new feature, Add a Home. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.

Architect: Design Platform, Location: Denver, Colorado

From the architect: "This 1888 home was taken down to its raw structure and rebuilt from the inside out. There's a new open main level with a living, dining, kitchen space, plus a modest addition to accommodate the mudroom and powder room. The second level has a large play area for the kids, a kids' bedrooms and bathroom, and a guest room. The top level is entirely made up of the master suite with sneaky views of downtown Denver."