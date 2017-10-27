Top 4 Homes of the Week That Embrace Neutral Color Palettes
1. Thole Residence
Architect: Design Platform, Location: Denver, Colorado
From the architect: "This 1888 home was taken down to its raw structure and rebuilt from the inside out. There's a new open main level with a living, dining, kitchen space, plus a modest addition to accommodate the mudroom and powder room. The second level has a large play area for the kids, a kids' bedrooms and bathroom, and a guest room. The top level is entirely made up of the master suite with sneaky views of downtown Denver."
2. Brooklyn Row 1
Architect: Office of Architecture, Location: Brooklyn, New York
From the architect: "Materials throughout the home are modest, natural, and unassuming: the rawness of unfinished steel and character-grade walnut is juxtaposed with the simple refinement of honed Carrara marble and matte ceramic hex tiles. The result is a home that's not just larger, but livelier—filled with the possibility to do more and stay longer in a city that requires its residents to be resourceful and inventive."
3. Black to Light
Interior Designer: Susanna Cots, Location: Barcelona, Spain
From the architect: "The starting point is an easily reconciled oxymoron: a dark penthouse located in a busy part of Barcelona that needed tons of light, symmetry, and cubes. Weightless concrete. Steeled glass. Cubes levitate and take part in the social and family life of this home, where sharing is the leitmotif that pervades the design. It's a space imbued with light that accentuates the solidity of black, the color that forges an infinite alliance with white."
4. Amagansett Landmark
Architect: Bates Masi + Architects LLC, Location: Amagansett, New York
From the architect: "The elevated landscaping is brilliant and captures the myriad of panoramic views encompassing the sweeping dunes, natural reserve, ocean, and surrounding historical architecture. The most significant adjacent building, The Amagansett Life Saving Station, has served as a local landmark for over a century, and has provided aesthetic and structural inspiration for the design of the home."
