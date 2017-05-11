Black to light. Susanna Cots discovers a new light bathed in black, cubes and glass.

Weightless concrete. Steeled glass. Cubes that levitate and take part in the social and family life of this home where sharing is the leitmotif that pervades the design. Space imbued with light that accentuates the solidity of black, the colour that forges an infinite alliance with white.



The starting point is an easily reconciled oxymoron: a dark penthouse located in a busy part of Barcelona that desired tons of light, symmetries and cubes.

The pièce de résistance is the kitchen, designed to lodge a transparent core of social and family life. It is contained in a glass cube with sliding glass doors. This cube is accompanied by a wet area finished in dark grey microcement containing a courtesy toilet and the laundry area.

The kitchen is embraced by a skin of white cladding where all the bedrooms are concealed, creating the most intimate family core.

Here we find the children’s rooms, the master suite and the living room and reading and study area, that melts into the exterior thanks to the enormous opening. The terrace is designed as the second great social core. It features a waterfall fountain that brings nature into the middle of the city.