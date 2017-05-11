Thole Residence

By Design Platform
Thole Residence
View Photos

Featured in Dwell Magazine September/October 2017. This 1888 home was taken down to the raw structure and rebuilt from the inside out. New open main level with living, dining, kitchen, and a modest addition to accommodate the mudroom and powder room. Second level has a large play area for the kids, kids bedrooms & bath, and guest room. Top level is entirely the master suite with sneaky views of downtown Denver.

Entryway with original staircase and exposed brick exterior wall.

Entryway with original staircase and exposed brick exterior wall.

View of Dining with Living Room beyond. Exposed original brick on the backwall.

View of Dining with Living Room beyond. Exposed original brick on the backwall.

Kitchen with custom walnut and stainless steel cabinets. Prefinished white oak floors. Mudroom addition beyond. Marble backsplash and engineered quartz tops.

Kitchen with custom walnut and stainless steel cabinets. Prefinished white oak floors. Mudroom addition beyond. Marble backsplash and engineered quartz tops.

Dining Room with original exposed brick exterior wall.

Dining Room with original exposed brick exterior wall.

Kitchen, Dining and Living Area. Custom walnut and stainless steel cabinets, engineered quartz tops, marble backsplash, and floating shelves.

Kitchen, Dining and Living Area. Custom walnut and stainless steel cabinets, engineered quartz tops, marble backsplash, and floating shelves.

Kitchen detail. Grain matched custom walnut cabinets. Stainless steel full height cabinets. Marble backsplash and engineered quartz tops.

Kitchen detail. Grain matched custom walnut cabinets. Stainless steel full height cabinets. Marble backsplash and engineered quartz tops.

Powder room vanity detail.

Powder room vanity detail.

Kids Bathroom with custom mosaic tile.

Kids Bathroom with custom mosaic tile.

Staircase with custom metal railing. Pendant lights by Color Cord Company. Prefinished white oak flooring.

Staircase with custom metal railing. Pendant lights by Color Cord Company. Prefinished white oak flooring.

Master Bedroom. Custom night stand by Platform Workshop.

Master Bedroom. Custom night stand by Platform Workshop.

Master Bathroom. Floating concrete sinks, with floating walnut shelves below. Master closet beyond.

Master Bathroom. Floating concrete sinks, with floating walnut shelves below. Master closet beyond.

Master Suite wetroom.

Master Suite wetroom.

Front Entry with new board form wall, and mudroom addition with horizontal siding.

Front Entry with new board form wall, and mudroom addition with horizontal siding.

Front of home with new cantilevered front entry canopy.

Front of home with new cantilevered front entry canopy.

Credits

Posted By
Design Platform
@designplatform
Architect
Interior Design
Photographer
  • David Lauer

Overview

Location
  • Denver, Colorado
    • Year
  • 1888

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell Magazine