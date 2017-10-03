In This Compact Barcelona Apartment, Space Is Maximized With Smart Material Choices

One such apartment is Poblenou in 3 acts. Like a play that unfolds in three scenes, this 807-square-foot apartment is divided into three functional zones that each have their own story to tell.

Designed by Barcelona-based studio Egue y Seta, the space is sectioned into a kitchen and dining area, a living room, and a bedroom with an en suite bathroom. The painting of the diver in the dining room is by Jessica Brilli.

Sections of the floor are laid with Futurcret micro-concrete sections, which act as borders between the different zones, separating the Anticato PCV oak laminate floor in the living area from the tiled floor of the kitchen.



The kitchen, which feels like the heart of the apartment, is the opening act. Geometric-patterned, hydraulic-imitation tiles from Portuguese brand Recer in gray, mustard, and white are used for the floor, the backsplash, and for a feature wall that’s lined with tall green plants for a tropical "jungle" effect.

A custom-made wooden dining table and kitchen counters add warmth to this act, while matte-black cabinetry with a built-in oven and blue Ikea stools and pendant lamps give the kitchen a charming, bistro-like character.

The second act takes place in the living area, where concrete walls combine with a floor and recessed wall of oak laminate, a black entertainment console, and custom-made shelves.

Micro-concrete and Anticato PCV oak laminate is also used in the third act—the bedroom—which has a recessed wall composed of micro-concrete on the top half and oak laminate on the lower half, creating the illusion of a wooden headboard.