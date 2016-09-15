This Updated Breuer House Could Be Yours for a Cool $2.3 Million

In 1938, architect Marcel Breuer and his mentor, Walter Gropius, moved to Cambridge, Massachusetts, to spread the Bauhaus message to the United States. Not long after building a modern home of his own in Lincoln, Breuer was tapped to build a year-round cottage in nearby Wayland.

The stone and wood structure was designed to complement with its surroundings. Here, the Douglas fir tongue-and-groove boards are arranged horizontally, elsewhere on the original facade they were aligned vertically.

The result was a simple, geometric home of just 600 square feet—a project Breuer historian Robert McCarter has called "one of Breuer's masterworks." In his Phaidon monograph of the Bauhaus great, McCarter goes on to describe the cantilevered house as "a remarkably minimal design that achieves surprisingly richness of experience for its inhabitants while also providing Breuer his first opportunity to transform traditional platform wood frame structure." Made of layers of Douglas fir (exterior cladding, sheathing, and interior cladding) that Breuer referred to as "homemade plywood," the cottage was bound by a strict sense of proportion, with the rectangular structure designed to be twice as wide as it was deep. Today, however, prospective buyers of the house, which is listed by Veronika and Michael Breer of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, will find a much different footprint.

The new spaces recall the original design with their use of natural materials like wood and stone.

After falling into disrepair in the 1980s and '90s, the home was purchased by architects Sidney R. Bowen and Angela Watson, who expanded the structure over the course of a decade to its current size of 3,742 square feet. The house was sold again in 2005, to the current owner, who has continued restoring the house to this day.

A glass-walled addition joins Marcel Breuer's minimalist Chamberlain Cottage. Part of the original house extends from the left of the structure.