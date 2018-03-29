This Tiny Trailer Home Lets Its Owners Climb Up the Wall

Thanks to a transportable tiny home with a nifty climbing-wall facade, a couple can tap into their love for bouldering, no matter the time or place.
One of the many perks of tiny homes is how they can be customized to fit not only a client's every need, but also enable their hobbies. Case in point with a recently designed property from Tiny Heirloom.
Inspired by a couple's shared hobby of bouldering, this Oregon–based design and manufacturing company has created a towable, double-axle trailer home that features a rock climbing wall on the front facade.
That's right—the Mississippi owners of this micro dwelling can climb up the wall, literally. Fitted with Rockwerx modular climbing panels, this rock wall allows the couple to park wherever and whenever they want to get some "spidey-style" exercise. More so, the wall handholds can be easily reconfigured, so the owners can change their climbing routes for variety.
Also known as the Tiny Adventure Home, the house features a large glazed door that can be lifted up—similar to a garage door—to open sections of the home for a more intimate connection with the outdoors.