This Midcentury-Inspired Tiny House Radiates Clever Design
If you fancy both tiny trailers and midcentury design, then the latest addition from The Tiny House Company might just be your dream abode. The Brisbane–based firm has recently released their Swallowtail model, which gets its name from the midcentury-inspired butterfly roof.
The cleverly designed trailer house features a steel frame and insulated roof panels. The exterior is cladded in custom orb zincalume, pawulonia timber battens, as well as dark stained plywood.
A box gutter and down pipe are discretely integrated into the structure for easy water collection and connection. "Textured ply cladding and corrugated sheeting make up most of the exterior, providing a modern form with a typically Australian palette of materials," says Thornton.
The team has designed the space to be flexible enough so that each owner can adapt the home to best suit their needs. The spaces have been created to encourage a good cross flow of breezes and long, expansive views.
In this particular trailer home, the bathroom houses a full size shower, a vanity with storage, and a toilet located at one end of the space. On the opposite side of the cavity slider door is a kitchen which fits a refrigerator, sink, stove, oven, cooker hood, storage, and enough space for a washing machine. The rest of the house is designed as an adaptable open space with a loft that can be accessed with a fold-down ladder.
"Stylishly fitting a complete, functioning house into a 27-by-78-foot space, which can be towed and registered for the road, and that will meet all the required building standards was the challenge, but thankfully, we managed to meet these requirements, and make the space flexible enough to suit as many scenarios and people as possible," explains Nobel.
Project Credits:
Architect: The Tiny House Company
Builder: Greg Thornton Construction