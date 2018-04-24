This Midcentury-Inspired Tiny House Radiates Clever Design

If you fancy both tiny trailers and midcentury design, then the latest addition from The Tiny House Company might just be your dream abode. The Brisbane–based firm has recently released their Swallowtail model, which gets its name from the midcentury-inspired butterfly roof.

With a base price of $79,000, this 194-square-foot trailer is a complete tiny house on wheels and offers its owners flexibility of layout, as well as a wide range of optional customizations.

The cleverly designed trailer house features a steel frame and insulated roof panels. The exterior is cladded in custom orb zincalume, pawulonia timber battens, as well as dark stained plywood.

The sleeping loft can be accessed with a convenient retractable ladder with multiple grab-points that disappear into the ceiling when not in use.

A box gutter and down pipe are discretely integrated into the structure for easy water collection and connection. "Textured ply cladding and corrugated sheeting make up most of the exterior, providing a modern form with a typically Australian palette of materials," says Thornton.



The house can accommodate a range of optional extras such as shelving, storage, window/door additions, awnings, planter boxes, and more.

The team has designed the space to be flexible enough so that each owner can adapt the home to best suit their needs. The spaces have been created to encourage a good cross flow of breezes and long, expansive views.



Designed to adapt and expand with the changing needs and budget of its owner, Swallowtail’s structure and floor plan allow for a flexible arrangement of furniture.

In this particular trailer home, the bathroom houses a full size shower, a vanity with storage, and a toilet located at one end of the space. On the opposite side of the cavity slider door is a kitchen which fits a refrigerator, sink, stove, oven, cooker hood, storage, and enough space for a washing machine. The rest of the house is designed as an adaptable open space with a loft that can be accessed with a fold-down ladder.



"Your tiny house can adjust as your needs change, and can remain a valuable asset whether used as a primary home, weekender, studio, extended living space, or anything in between," describes Nobel.

Every interior section offers expansive outdoor views through generous windows.

"We've also ensured there's ample room for clear wall space in sensible locations for televisions and pictures to be hung. We’ve 'future-proofed' the design so that later additions don't crowd the space or look like after-thoughts," says Carter.he front door leads into a tall space where the ceiling goes upward toward a generous feature window.

Thanks to the retractable ladder and no built-in furniture or cabinetry in the main living area, a range of layouts and arrangements are possible.

By resisting the urge to fill every inch of the tiny house, the trailer retains a spacious feel.

"Stylishly fitting a complete, functioning house into a 27-by-78-foot space, which can be towed and registered for the road, and that will meet all the required building standards was the challenge, but thankfully, we managed to meet these requirements, and make the space flexible enough to suit as many scenarios and people as possible," explains Nobel.

