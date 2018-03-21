A Home Office is Cleverly Integrated Into the Living Room of This Compact Condo
Like most of the new apartments being built in the bustling, modern city, of Tel Aviv, Israel, this 1076-square-foot unit located in a newly built glass tower in the heart of downtown was delivered as an unfinished space.
When clients approached Rust Architects with a request for a design that would include a home office, they also wanted the apartment to maintain an open loft-like feel despite the limited interior space.
Up for the challenge, architect Raanan Stern envisioned a solution in the form of a glass room that almost echoes the black steel and glass grid of the building's exterior. The partition also included a curtain to provide the requested sense privacy as needed.
"The glass room lets the natural light enter the main space, and gives the feeling of a continuous and bigger living space. On the other hand, it can also be shaded by the curtain and used as a separate room, " Stern says.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Rust Architects
Builder / General Contractor: Habonim