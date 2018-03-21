A Home Office is Cleverly Integrated Into the Living Room of This Compact Condo
A Home Office is Cleverly Integrated Into the Living Room of This Compact Condo

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Despite the lack of square footage, a home office is made possible thanks to a brilliant glass solution.

Like most of the new apartments being built in the bustling, modern city, of Tel Aviv, Israel, this 1076-square-foot unit located in a newly built glass tower in the heart of downtown was delivered as an unfinished space. 

When clients approached Rust Architects with a request for a design that would include a home office, they also wanted the apartment to maintain an open loft-like feel despite the limited interior space. 

An up-close look at the steel and glass exterior of the modern tower in downtown Tel Aviv.&nbsp;

Up for the challenge, architect Raanan Stern envisioned a solution in the form of a glass room that almost echoes the black steel and glass grid of the building's exterior. The partition also included a curtain to provide the requested sense privacy as needed. 

Partitioned off from the living room, the home office is enclosed in a glass box that is integrated into the living space.&nbsp;

"The glass room lets the natural light enter the main space, and gives the feeling of a continuous and bigger living space. On the other hand, it can also be shaded by the curtain and used as a separate room, " Stern says. 

The&nbsp;office can be completely closed off from the living area via a curtain, giving the space a sense of privacy when needed.

The concrete ceiling was intentionally left exposed so the lighting systems are visible.&nbsp;

A quick peek from inside the office.&nbsp;

The unit is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows on all sides of the common areas, making it easy for ample amounts of natural light to be brought into the home.&nbsp;

The material palette has a contemporary industrial vibe and features iron, glass, and wood with cool gray tiles as a kitchen backsplash. Vintage touches such as the sheer curtains and customized pieces—some of them being heirloom furniture from the homeowner's family—are used throughout the apartment to help soften the overall look.&nbsp;

The&nbsp;black and white color scheme uses a cool share of teal as an accent color in the kitchen.

Project Credits: 

Architect of Record: Rust Architects

Builder / General Contractor: Habonim