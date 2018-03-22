This Teak Outdoor Living Collection Pairs Sustainability and Scandinavian-Inspired Style
This Teak Outdoor Living Collection Pairs Sustainability and Scandinavian-Inspired Style

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Sustainability and innovative, minimalist design are at the forefront of Gloster’s luxe collection of teak outdoor furniture.

Founded in the 1960s in West Africa by a passionate team of entrepreneurs and furniture makers, the company shifted its manufacturing to Indonesia by the early 1970s to meet an increased demand and gain access to sustainable, farmed teak. Now with headquarters in Europe, offices around the world, and a recently opened showroom in New York’s D & D Building, the company continues its mission to design the world’s finest outdoor furniture that is ethical to boot.

With well-crafted, sustainable products that respect the sustainable teak farming culture, Gloster works with world-renowned designers such as Henrik Pedersen, Cecilie Manz, Philip Behrens, and Povl Eskildsen to create timeless and innovative furniture for outdoor settings. Pieces from the company’s latest collection stand out not only for their sustainable roots but also for their beautiful construction and minimalist, Scandinavian–inspired aesthetic. The durable pieces are crafted for outdoor use and boast a profile elegant enough to use indoors. 

For Gloster’s new Atmosphere collection, Danish designer Cecilie Manz observed people interacting as they sat and created furniture that would feel natural and welcoming for relaxation and unwinding.

The Atmosphere collection is a strong, minimalist mix of powder-coated aluminum frames paired with Gloster’s signature teak and cleverly designed panels that have been upholstered with weather-resistant outdoor fabric from Sunbrella. Manz thoughtfully selected the Gloster-exclusive palette in muted, modern shades to complement the silvery grey patina the wood will eventually adopt.&nbsp;

The Loop collection was created by Danish designer Henrik Pedersen and features a sleek, Scandinavian profile with broad horizontal lines and assertive angles that cleverly integrate comfort.&nbsp;

The Danish designer explains, "Loop is Loop for so for many reasons—it represents a circle in design, it looks back at styles that have come before, but it is also moving on. Additionally, the materials are designed in a loop."

Comfortable cushions are supported by teak frames and partially elasticated outdoor webbing straps. Thoughtful design details, like subtle curves, add a level of sophistication that the company is known for.&nbsp;

With classic good looks, the collection stands out in any space.

The Bells round side table with an ice bucket insert, also designed by Pedersen, is an elegant, sculptural form with an emphasis on function.&nbsp;

Inspired by teak decking, and echoing the craftsmanship and design of the Tea Clippers that opened trade routes around the world, Pedersen clearly references his inspiration, using generous deck-like slats, ﬁnely tapered legs that hint at a ship’s mast—even giving the table a hull-like edge. The Clipper collection is simultaneously a nod to a nautical past, as well as a new take on al fresco dining.

Gloster’s wood can always be traced back to its origin, and the company only harvests teak that it has planted. The Raw Split Dining table with a contoured edge by Pedersen is a contemporary, unfinished, minimalist design with a strong emphasis on the materiality. A close-grained hardwood with a high natural oil content, teak is exceptionally hard wearing, highly resistant to rotting, and almost impervious to the effects of sun, rain, or snow.

The curvilinear lines and caned wicker seats of the Arlington collection reference British colonial style. Man-made wicker offers an authentic caned look with all the beneﬁts of a modern material.

Pedersen's design for the new Bar Cart seamlessly blends aesthetics with functionality. The cart’s integrated handle and large wheels facilitate smooth passage on uneven ground while twin trays offer ample space for serving. The generous gaps between the slats make for easy cleanup.

