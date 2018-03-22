This Teak Outdoor Living Collection Pairs Sustainability and Scandinavian-Inspired Style

Founded in the 1960s in West Africa by a passionate team of entrepreneurs and furniture makers, the company shifted its manufacturing to Indonesia by the early 1970s to meet an increased demand and gain access to sustainable, farmed teak. Now with headquarters in Europe, offices around the world, and a recently opened showroom in New York’s D & D Building, the company continues its mission to design the world’s finest outdoor furniture that is ethical to boot.

With well-crafted, sustainable products that respect the sustainable teak farming culture, Gloster works with world-renowned designers such as Henrik Pedersen, Cecilie Manz, Philip Behrens, and Povl Eskildsen to create timeless and innovative furniture for outdoor settings. Pieces from the company’s latest collection stand out not only for their sustainable roots but also for their beautiful construction and minimalist, Scandinavian–inspired aesthetic. The durable pieces are crafted for outdoor use and boast a profile elegant enough to use indoors.