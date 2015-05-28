This Spacious Home in a Former Warehouse is Part Art Gallery

When the artist Jennifer Bartlett, known for her large-scale paintings and installations, decided to leave her longtime studio in Greenwich Village for Brooklyn, she found an old industrial building in the historic Clinton Hill area. The 19th-century masonry structure had originally been home to the Candy & Confectioners Workers union, though was at the time functioning as a children’s center.

Architect David Berridge, who has worked on a number of Bartlett’s other homes, says that, in contrast to her richly detailed work, the design and renovation of the new home and studio employs a deceptively simple gallery aesthetic.

Bartlett’s living and creative life are so entwined that there is no distinction between her work and home, an idea that is reflected in the spaces that flow from the reception area into the studio-gallery and into the private quarters. It all opens directly out onto a garden designed by the artist.