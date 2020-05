Blacktop originally wrapped around two sides of the building. Today, 10-foot-high sliding windows let in abundant light, and overlook a lush garden with mature trees to the rear, and a 22-foot-wide side yard with water features and alluvial boulders brought in from Long Island.

“We had to move them with a huge forklift and almost crushed a car with one of them when they were being lifted off the truck,” says Berridge.