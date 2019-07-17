Subscribe
s
Sam Eichblatt
Follow
Stories
This Prefab Home in New Zealand Makes the Most of Stunning Views While Sitting Lightly on the Land
A string of prefab pods helps a couple build an off-the-grid home on a remote, scenic site.
s
Sam Eichblatt
A Rammed Earth Home Rises on a Breathtaking Site in New Zealand’s Southern Alps
The use of rammed earth ties the home of a vintner to the terroir.
s
Sam Eichblatt
This New Zealand Architect Created a House That Looks Like a Tiny Village
An Auckland architect switches up the formula on the Victorian villas that populate his neighborhood.
s
Sam Eichblatt
A New York Transplant Remakes One of Mies van der Rohe’s Coveted Townhouses in Detroit
Calling it a "director’s cut," designer Bryan Boyer reloads his Lafayette Park townhouse with some bonus features.
s
Sam Eichblatt
Forever Changes
A couple reconfigure a dilapidated Brooklyn brownstone and prepare it for the 21st century.
s
Sam Eichblatt
A Tiny Footprint Isn’t So Bad When You Live in a Tower
In a popular New Zealand enclave, two homeowners buck the bigger-is-better building trend with a modest getaway tucked into the...
s
Sam Eichblatt