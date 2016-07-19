This Prefab Home with a Custom Monogram Kitchen Is Coming to a City Near You

The Monogram Modern Home is a prefab structure designed by Chris Pardo and manufactured by Method Homes. Customized with Monogram appliances, the prefab traveled across the U.S. in 2015, starting with a stop in Portland followed by visits to Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, and Boston.

The home is a customized version of the Method Homes Elemental 1 model designed by Pardo. Typically outfitted with one bedroom, the Monogram Modern Home has the same footprint, but with an expanded kitchen and great room in place of a bedroom. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample The home, currently in production in Seattle, totals 825 square feet. All of the windows, provided by Western Window Systems, are fully operable. On the width side of the home is a full wall of accordion doors that open to the outdoors. On the other side, windows wrap around the corner, letting natural light stream into the space. "We enable every client to customize their kitchen," Method Homes co-founder Brian Abramson says. "Everyone has different kitchen needs." For the Monogram Modern Home, state-of-the-art Monogram appliances were installed in the demonstration area and show kitchen. The appliances in the home include a 30" Advantium Speedcook Oven and Single Wall Oven, as well as a 36" induction cooktop with a Glass Canopy Hood above. There is also a undercounter wine refrigerator. "The products helped guide the aesthetics and functionality of the kitchen," Pardo says. The appliances will be built into the casework. A look at the Western Window Systems wall from inside. The unit will also feature a freestanding outdoor kitchen area with stainless steel cabinetry, a built-in refrigerator, and a barbecue