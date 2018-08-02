A Secluded, Off-Grid Cabin Echoes Stunning Minimalist Design

According to Dan Devine and Hugh Maguire of Maguire + Devine Architects in Tasmania, their client was born in Taiwan and had grown up surrounded by traditional Japanese architecture. "Out of this grew a love for highly-crafted minimalist design," they explain.

"Our brief was to capture that love and design a building as a piece of furniture with everything she needs built in. The only furniture allowed was a low table and mattress on the sleeping loft."