This Tiny 140-Square-Foot Apartment Boasts Comfort and Function
Although some people might quiver at the idea of living in only 140 square feet, Studiomama co-cofounders Nina Tolstrup and Jack Mama saw the opportunity as an exciting design challenge.
By carefully constructing adaptable furniture units, the dynamic duo successfully assembled a series of volumetric spaces to create cohesive, flexible living zones in what "might be London's smallest house."
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
"We have created small spaces before, but this was a great challenge as it was impossible to get a small space like this to work using off-the-shelf furniture," says Tolstrup, who hired East London carpentry firm Commission by you to build the bespoke furniture units.
"All the furniture units had to be custom made for the space, so it was more like designing the interior of a boat or caravan," she adds.
The floor plan for the minuscular triangular apartment—also known as the 13 Square Metre House—is zoned according to the different furniture units, which contain a bed, work space, kitchen, dining area, bathroom, and closet storage.
Thee pastel painted units were designed in various sizes and were each crafted for specific functions, including the storage of a sewing machine, spice jars, wine, and books.
"A laptop is stored above and technical equipment below. We have created integrated storage and seating elements, which have discreet dual functions and can easily extend to add extra surfaces for seating or working. We wanted to get the space to work intuitively, without too many electronic or hidden functions," explains Mama.
A Murphy bed, which is placed at the narrowest end of the triangulated space, folds down to reveal a cozy sleeping area with two slender bookshelves, as well as a bedside table.
Along the widest wall—opposite the bed—is the kitchen, which is equipped with a fridge, sink, cooktop, oven and storage.
Tolstrup believes that with rise of megacities, living efficiently in compact spaces will be an increasingly important issue, and she hopes that this project will help people reconsider what they really need in order to live comfortably and well.
"As space becomes more and more of a premium, we have to rethink how we live, and how we organize our living space," she says.
Project Credits:
Architects and builder: Studiomama
Furniture builders: Commissioned by You