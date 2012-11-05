SubscribeSign In
Once an Aging Carpenter’s Shop, It’s Now a Colorful 485-Square-Foot GuesthouseView 10 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Once an Aging Carpenter’s Shop, It’s Now a Colorful 485-Square-Foot Guesthouse

Thanks to designers Nina Tolstrup and Jack Mama, a run-down workshop in East London is reborn as a cheery space.
Text by
Photos by
View 10 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s November 2012 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Iain Aitch
Writer
Author, journalist, and Dwell contributor. London, England.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Home ToursEuropean HomesDwell Magazine