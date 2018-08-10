Downsize in Style With This Sleek Tiny Home Starting Below $38K

New Zealand–based Build Tiny launches a stylish tiny abode that can be ordered move-in ready or prepped for personalization.
The Buster Tiny House is the latest design from Build Tiny, a family-owned business that constructs exquisite tiny homes from their own workshop in Katikati, New Zealand. 

Featuring a lofty living space, lots of natural light, and a shocking amount of storage, this mini abode can be ordered either finished or unfinished, giving buyers customization options to meet their own specific needs. While the basic shell will run you about $37,885 (NZ$55,600), the turn-key ready version is priced at $69,845 (NZ$102,500). 

The outside of the tiny home is sheathed in two-tone corrugated metal and a slanted roof. This sleek, modern look is inspired by the company's earlier model, the Millennial Tiny House.

The Buster features high-quality finish and detailing throughout. Thanks to the French doors and ample glazing, natural light is able to easily flood the home. 

Buyers have the option to add solar panels, and because the unit is powered by an RV-style hookup, off-the-grid functionality is also available. 

The efficient tiny kitchen comes with a fridge, oven, and dishwasher. This room also allows for access to the bathroom, which includes a shower and a composting toilet. 

The lofted design adds to the bright and airy feel of the home. 

Despite its small size, the home features a surprising amount of storage space throughout, including the staircase that leads up to the bedroom.

A look at the lofted bedroom.

Plenty of storage is also available in the bedroom. 

Currently, Build Tiny's models are all designed to be built on a trailer. However, the company can also construct the units on fixed footings.

To learn more about the Buster Tiny House, click here.

Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Build Tiny Limited

Builder/General Contractor: Build Tiny Limited

Interior Design: Build Tiny Limited

Trailor Design and Manufacturer: Bay Engineering Solutions

