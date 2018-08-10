Downsize in Style With This Sleek Tiny Home Starting Below $38K
The Buster Tiny House is the latest design from Build Tiny, a family-owned business that constructs exquisite tiny homes from their own workshop in Katikati, New Zealand.
Featuring a lofty living space, lots of natural light, and a shocking amount of storage, this mini abode can be ordered either finished or unfinished, giving buyers customization options to meet their own specific needs. While the basic shell will run you about $37,885 (NZ$55,600), the turn-key ready version is priced at $69,845 (NZ$102,500).
To learn more about the Buster Tiny House, click here.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Build Tiny Limited
Builder/General Contractor: Build Tiny Limited
Interior Design: Build Tiny Limited
Trailor Design and Manufacturer: Bay Engineering Solutions
