Downsize in Style With This Sleek Tiny Home Starting Below $38K

The Buster Tiny House is the latest design from Build Tiny, a family-owned business that constructs exquisite tiny homes from their own workshop in Katikati, New Zealand.

Featuring a lofty living space, lots of natural light, and a shocking amount of storage, this mini abode can be ordered either finished or unfinished, giving buyers customization options to meet their own specific needs. While the basic shell will run you about $37,885 (NZ$55,600), the turn-key ready version is priced at $69,845 (NZ$102,500).