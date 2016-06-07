This House Takes on Gusty Winds and an Earthquake Fault

When architect Francis Garcia first began developing his plans to build a family home in Danville, California, he quickly found out that the project would be anything but simple.
After being handed over a lot situated high in the hills in a remarkably windy area, he learned that the site had an earthquake fault running diagonally through it, as well as a natural spring directly below the soil. To make matters even more challenging, the family he was working with requested a modern, contemporary house, that’s also classical at the same time.
Needless to say, he dove into construction with high hopes that he would be able to find solutions for each of these obstacles. The final result is what he calls the Modern Serenity house—a classical-contemporary structure with Mediterranean influences that looks out to inspiring views of Mount Diablo. He worked with interior designer Wendi Zampino to outfit the open floor plan.
For each project Garcia takes on, he strives to pay close attention to even the most minute details and to leave a lasting impression.
For the Modern Serenity house, he accomplished both of these tasks by implementing a generous supply of Marvin windows and doors throughout the residence. Their high-quality construction ensures that they’ll be able to stand strong against the harsh wind for years to come.