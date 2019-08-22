Subscribe
s
Suzanne Wales
Follow
Stories
See All
A Divine Intervention Is Staged For This 16th-Century Spanish Church
Two friends breathe new life into a crumbling Spanish church.
s
Suzanne Wales
A Childhood Home in Madrid Grows Up
A man and his wife make an emotional return to an apartment building he loved as a kid.
s
Suzanne Wales
This Designer Escapes to Ibiza for Some Peace and Quiet
In a quiet corner of the famed Spanish party island, rug designer Nani Marquina and photographer Albert Font have carved out a...
s
Suzanne Wales
The Barcelona Home Like No Other
Layer by layer, a crumbling 18th-century flat in the middle of Barcelona finds new life at the hands of architect Benedetta...
s
Suzanne Wales
This Futuristic Prefab in Spain Has All the High-Tech Gizmos of a Spaceship
A sci-fi-inspired prefab with an efficient edge is grounded in real-world technology.
s
Suzanne Wales
Designer Spotlight: Alvaro Catalán de Ocón
An emerging Spanish designer redefines his role by pursuing philanthropic projects with indigenous peoples in Colombia.
s
Suzanne Wales