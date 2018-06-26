Own This Stylish, Energy-Efficient Tiny Home For $69K

With help from his three-man team, Matt Impola, founder of Oregon–based Handcrafted Movement, has recently added another adorable tiny home to his company's profile. Named the Royal Pioneer, this sleek and stylish abode is now being sold for $69,000.

The 300-square-foot property has a cozy living, kitchen, and dining space on the first level, as well as a lofted sleeping area above.

Impola designed and assembled most of the components of the house—the exterior shutters, kitchen cabinets, bathroom door, stairs, dining table, etc.—from scratch.

Next to the window is a dining nook with a booth-style table, bench, and two stools. This area can comfortably accommodate four people.

"I've seen too many tiny homes with minuscule couches that will not realistically be comfortable for very long, so I always design our tiny homes to fit full-size furniture," explains Impola.



In the living area is a large IKEA couch and sofa bed. There is also a built-in electric fireplace with a 40-inch Smart TV.

Because the tiny house is fitted with Roxul insulation, closed-cell foam, energy-star windows, and LED lighting, very little energy is required to keep the interiors warm.

Details such as the mosaic-tile kitchen countertops and a planter-box "garden" near the entrance is a reminder that the Royal Pioneer isn't just a mass-produced trailer, but instead a unique, handcrafted home. More so, the sale of the home also includes a mobile cedar deck that extends the living space outdoors.

"Typical electricity bills should be between $15 to $25 per month," Impola states. With 10 windows evenly distributed along the walls, the interior space receives an abundance of natural light throughout the day.

The top of the dining table continues to become a kitchen counter, with storage below the sink.

Reclaimed Douglas fir, walnut, and oak have been used for the furniture and fit-outs. "To give the interiors a warm and elegant feel, I used an extensive amount of walnut salvaged from decayed trees that were originally planted by the first Oregon trail pioneers," states Impola.



The desk and chair were vintage finds.

Stairs lead up to the sleeping loft, which can comfortably fit a queen-size bed.

Past the kitchen and below the sleeping loft is a bathroom equipped with a 36-inch neo-angle shower.

The bathroom includes hookups for a washer/dryer unit, as well as additional storage nooks.