Own This Stylish, Energy-Efficient Tiny Home For $69K
With help from his three-man team, Matt Impola, founder of Oregon–based Handcrafted Movement, has recently added another adorable tiny home to his company's profile. Named the Royal Pioneer, this sleek and stylish abode is now being sold for $69,000.
Impola designed and assembled most of the components of the house—the exterior shutters, kitchen cabinets, bathroom door, stairs, dining table, etc.—from scratch.
"I've seen too many tiny homes with minuscule couches that will not realistically be comfortable for very long, so I always design our tiny homes to fit full-size furniture," explains Impola.
Because the tiny house is fitted with Roxul insulation, closed-cell foam, energy-star windows, and LED lighting, very little energy is required to keep the interiors warm.
Reclaimed Douglas fir, walnut, and oak have been used for the furniture and fit-outs. "To give the interiors a warm and elegant feel, I used an extensive amount of walnut salvaged from decayed trees that were originally planted by the first Oregon trail pioneers," states Impola.
To find out more about this charming home, contact Matt Impola at Handcrafted Movement.
