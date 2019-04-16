This Endless Playscape Is Complete with a Bamboo Forest and Trampoline

Some gardens are verdant retreats, inviting serenity by looking inward, this landscape in the hills of Tiburon, California (about 20 minutes north of San Francisco), takes a slightly different approach. While there are any number of cultivated places to stroll, perch, and succumb to nature’s embrace, the wider, wilder world is not shunned but welcomed to engage in a kind of call-and-response with the domestic landscape. Similarly, children are invited—by design—to walk, run, roll, jump, and climb all over.