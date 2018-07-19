This Eclectic Joshua Tree Cabin Could be Yours For $498K
This Eclectic Joshua Tree Cabin Could be Yours For $498K

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Sitting on an enormous 45-acre lot, this modern cabin can be your own dreamy desert getaway.

Designed by multi-disciplinary architect Fritz Haeg, this contemporary, open-plan cabin in Joshua Tree boasts one bedroom and bath, as well as a unique mix of concrete, glass, and wood. With a soaring barrel-like ceiling and sliding glass doors, the interiors radiate a bright and airy feel.

Although the petite property is only 721 square feet, the home sits on an incredible 45-acre lot and is surrounded by serene desert landscapes with views from every angle. Now, this idyllic getaway is listed for $498,000. Scroll through for a peek inside.

This dreamy one-bedroom cabin sits on 45 acres of remote land in Joshua Tree. 

The interiors feature high barrel ceilings, as well as lots of natural light. 

The open floor plan adds to the bright and airy feel of the home. 

Although the space is small in square footage, the abode features an efficient, flowing layout. 

A duct-like cylinder of corrugated aluminum discretely encloses the bathroom.

Strong design statements are made with simple touches, like concrete floors and sliding doors.

A look at the home's one bedrrom. 

The bathroom is located inside the duct-like cylinder of corrugated aluminum.

The home’s exterior features a shaded patio, an enclosed garden, and a fire pit, which is perfect for taking in the starry desert nights.

The cylinders of corrugated aluminum are incorporated into the exterior design as well. 

Another view of the exterior. 

2373 Arizona Road, Joshua Tree is now listing for $498,000 by Paul Karr of Cherie Miller & Associates. Have a look at the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

