This Eclectic Joshua Tree Cabin Could be Yours For $498K
Designed by multi-disciplinary architect Fritz Haeg, this contemporary, open-plan cabin in Joshua Tree boasts one bedroom and bath, as well as a unique mix of concrete, glass, and wood. With a soaring barrel-like ceiling and sliding glass doors, the interiors radiate a bright and airy feel.
Although the petite property is only 721 square feet, the home sits on an incredible 45-acre lot and is surrounded by serene desert landscapes with views from every angle. Now, this idyllic getaway is listed for $498,000. Scroll through for a peek inside.
2373 Arizona Road, Joshua Tree is now listing for $498,000 by Paul Karr of Cherie Miller & Associates. Have a look at the full listing here.
