Large Windows and Glazed Doors Let This Modern Cabin Mingle With Nature
Towering ponderosa pines and a steep, boulder-strewn slope form a dramatic backdrop for the low-slung Chechaquo Lot 6 Cabin, a sleek retreat that seems to float atop a feathery meadow.
Seattle–based Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects designed the 1,100-square-foot cabin in Mazama, Washington, for a couple with a tight budget and a resolute passion for indoor-outdoor living.
"The idea was to break down the barriers between indoors and outdoors to provide a space that reflects how our clients live," explains the firm of the two-bedroom home. "The site itself was the inspiration behind the design, driving most of the decisions we made alongside the client."
A predominantly timber material palette, large windows alongside glazed doors, and an expansive 785-square-foot wooden deck tie the cabin into the surroundings, while its horizontal massing and black exterior finish minimize visual distractions from the landscape.
Shop the Modern Cabin Look
The L-shaped cabin is split into two wings—one for the active spaces and the other for the bedrooms. The master bedroom, bathroom, and a second bedroom/flex room reach toward the meadow. The kitchen, living room, and dining area are set back against the slope, and are attached to the utility room and garage. The hallway and deck sit between the two wings.
"Each facing side—meadow and slope—is deliberately distinct in materiality to emphasize this response to its immediate landscape," continues the firm.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects
Builder / General Contractor: Bjornsen Construction
Structural Engineer: BTL Engineering
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.