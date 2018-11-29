So, when we learned about Happier Camper and their handcrafted HC1 trailer, we had to know more. It all started when Derek—Happier Camper’s founder—fell in love with classic trailers as he watched his father restore them in his backyard. Later in life, his father loaned him a fiberglass version to use on his own—and the connection was officially set in stone. After spending years restoring vintage trailers into functional, flexible, and stylish campers, he decided to produce his own—and so the HC1 was born.