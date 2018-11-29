This California–Made Camper Is All You Need to Get Your Adventures Going
This California–Made Camper Is All You Need to Get Your Adventures Going

By Paige Alexus
At this point, everyone knows how much we love the outdoors. Whether it’s a cabin in the woods, a camping site, or a solid piece of gear, we’re drawn to all things adventure-bearing.

So, when we learned about Happier Camper and their handcrafted HC1 trailer, we had to know more. It all started when Derek—Happier Camper’s founder—fell in love with classic trailers as he watched his father restore them in his backyard. Later in life, his father loaned him a fiberglass version to use on his own—and the connection was officially set in stone. After spending years restoring vintage trailers into functional, flexible, and stylish campers, he decided to produce his own—and so the HC1 was born. 

The HC1 camper is equipped with marine-quality parts and accessories that have been personally tested by the Happier Camper team.

The HC1 camper is equipped with marine-quality parts and accessories that have been personally tested by the Happier Camper team.

Inspired by classic campers—but packed with modern functionality—it’s handmade in California and is fully customizable. Since Derek spent years studying the best features of the original models, he adopted all of his favorites, while adding new ones that allow you to create your ideal adventure mobile. 

Inside, you can choose &nbsp;a built-in kitchenette in a number of sizes and setups. The interior is also lined with multiple storage areas, while the foundation is made up of a solid honeycomb fiberglass material.&nbsp;

Inside, you can choose  a built-in kitchenette in a number of sizes and setups. The interior is also lined with multiple storage areas, while the foundation is made up of a solid honeycomb fiberglass material. 

Whether you plan on using the HC1 trailer for towing, camping, or as guest quarters, the "Adaptive" interior allows you to customize it based on your needs.

Whether you plan on using the HC1 trailer for towing, camping, or as guest quarters, the "Adaptive" interior allows you to customize it based on your needs.

Along with a 100-percent double-hull fiberglass shell, each camper has large panoramic windows that open fully.

Along with a 100-percent double-hull fiberglass shell, each camper has large panoramic windows that open fully.

You’ll notice the design includes vintage-inspired teardrop rear side markers.

You'll notice the design includes vintage-inspired teardrop rear side markers.

A large rear hatch allows you to wheel in your bicycle, motorcycle, or rafting gear.

A large rear hatch allows you to wheel in your bicycle, motorcycle, or rafting gear.

The HC1 also features classic wheel fenders and comes in seven retro-inspired colors.

The HC1 also features classic wheel fenders and comes in seven retro-inspired colors.


What would you do if you had one of these campers in your possession? Tell us in the comments!