Grade-A Getaway Outside Mexico City

Group vacations are great for splitting travel costs, but not so good for getting restful alone time. That’s why architecture studio Método used vertical space to divvy up a shared vacation house outside Mexico City. When the joint owners, two families totaling eight people, arrive for a weekend visit, they are able to luxuriate across three floors plus a sprawling outdoor living room overlooking Lake Avándaro.



Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

But the house isn’t known for its carefully delineated interior. It’s known for its steeply pitched, 40-foot-high roof, which rises over the water like a steeple. While the A-frame may seem like stylistic flourish on Método’s part, gables are commonplace in the area. Having one was required by the local building code.