These 6 Collaborative Coworking Spaces Will Give you Serious Office Envy

According to an Officevibe report, 40 percent of the workforce will consist of "freelancers, temps, independent contractors, and solopreneurs by 2020." As the number of "solopreneurs" continues to rise, many choose to work in designated coworking spaces designed to foster a sense of community among other likeminded individuals. Popularized by giants like WeWork and Regus, coworking has become an appealing, fairly common practice particularly among Millennials.

Take a look at some of our favorite coworking spaces from around the world.







1. The Working Capitol - Singapore

Nestled in Singapore’s Central Business District, The Working Capitol boasts amenities such as an outdoor lap pool, boutique gym, and rooftop garden. Not only do they support its users professionally—but they also foster a culture of mindfulness and health.