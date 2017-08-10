Subscribe
Caroline Wallis
A Minimalist Mexican Retreat Uses an Array of Strategies to Beat the Heat
Comprised of four modules arranged around a central courtyard, this home is a fresh take on the casa de fin de semana.
c
Caroline Wallis
A Miami Renovation That Blends Concrete and Rich Wooden Interiors
Designed with Floridian sensibilities, this bright loft gives an otherwise industrial space some warmth.
c
Caroline Wallis
Defining an Architectural Canon From the Ground Up
The residents of Midland, Michigan, are leading the charge to document their community’s unique architectural history.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Alden B. Dow Home and Studio - Mid-Century Modern www.abdow.org
A New Book Celebrates Modernism With Futuristic Homes and Visionary Masterpieces
Part history book, part design bible, Inside Utopia captures the midcentury modernist psyche and beyond.
c
Caroline Wallis
Spotlight on Work Spaces That Double as Art Galleries
These spaces break the mold of the traditional art gallery, while promoting the artists who furnish them.
c
Caroline Wallis
These 6 Collaborative Coworking Spaces Will Give you Serious Office Envy
The global coworking movement proves that going to work can be inspiring.
c
Caroline Wallis