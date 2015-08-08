SubscribeSign In
The Unsung Brazilian Modernist Behind Countless Classic Chairs

Despite a rise to prominence in the 1970s, pioneering designer Percival Lafer has remained a best-kept secret for collectors of midcentury Brazilian furniture.
Mention modern Brazilian furniture and names like Sergio Rodrigues, Joaquim Tenreiro, and Jorge Zalszupin come to mind. Yet the most prolific Brazilian furniture designer from the early 1960s to the mid-1980s is arguably Percival Lafer, comparatively unknown in the U.S. despite the examples of his work for sale today on 1stdibs and eBay. 

Lisa Skolnik
Lisa Skolnik is a mother of four and a writer living in Chicago.

