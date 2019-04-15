Subscribe
Lisa Skolnik
Camping with Dad Just Got Cooler
A father and son built an off-grid cabin in the Wisconsin woods.
Lisa Skolnik
This Brazilian Modernist You Should Know About Designed Countless Classic Chairs
Despite a rise to prominence in the 1970s, pioneering designer Percival Lafer has remained a best-kept secret for collectors of...
Lisa Skolnik
Strength in Numbers
Touting a model of collaborative creativity, five young Chicagoans share talent and resources to promote the work of female...
Lisa Skolnik
Come Sail Away
On a quest to create a weekend house for herself and her husband, Nancy Church scaled back her design fantasies and discovered...
Lisa Skolnik