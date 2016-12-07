The Dwell x Target Lookbook Reveals a Sleek New Collection for the Modern Home

Those who have been waiting with bated breath for Dwell and Target to unveil Modern by Dwell Magazine, a new home collection launching December 27, can now exhale—the lookbook has arrived! Read on for a first look at what will be available, and start making picks for your own home.

Modern by Dwell Magazine is a holistic home collection, available exclusively through Target starting December 27. Pictured above from left to right: the Bar Trolley in black/copper, $149.99; LED Pendant Light in white, $99.99; Side Table in white/natural, $89.99; Lounge Chair in white/natural, $249.99; Outdoor Lounge Chair in gray, $269.99 for two; Outdoor Side Table in gray, $89.99.

Initially announced in the fall, Modern by Dwell Magazine was designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine of the bi-coastal firm Deam + Dine as a way to bring Dwell’s editorial vision off the page and into people’s homes. The collection of over 120 products includes indoor and outdoor furniture, tabletop, lighting, decor, and accessories, with prices ranging from $16.99 to $399.99. Affordable, adaptable, and accessible, this collaboration between Dwell and Target speaks to the brands’ shared mission of connecting a wider audience to the modern world.

After deciding what would be included in the collection, Deam and Dine first approached the designs they had ideas about, either from their individual thought process or their shared conversations. Thin steel profiles are a recurring motif throughout Modern by Dwell Magazine.

"The process of designing the animals was actually some of the most fun I had on this project," said Deam. "I really felt like a 'nice modernist'!"

"So often, good design or design-driven product is out of reach to the regular consumer," said Dine. The duo seized the opportunity to bring their design practice to the mass market, taking care to develop a line that would fit a spectrum of lifestyles. "I see these pieces living comfortably in any home," continued Dine. "We want people who are just starting out or have an established home to be able to integrate our work."



Dine likened the collaborative design process to being in a band with Deam. "You have to work together creatively and as friends and business partners," he said. "It's complicated but very fun."

Tools for dining and entertaining round out the collection. The Bar Trolley above holds the Bar Tools 3-pc. Set, $29.99, and the Metallic Cocktail Glasses, $29.99 for four.

From animal figurines that serve a dual purpose to bookshelves that marry style and strength, Modern by Dwell Magazine introduces an impressive array of home goods at attractive price points. For Deam, husband of Dwell founder Lara Deam and a guiding influence for the brand, the reasons to get excited are many. "As with your children, it’s definitely hard to choose favorites," he said, "but similar to the people I like, I tend to like certain designs for their idiosyncrasy. The outdoor furniture is a favorite because of the slim profiles that don’t block your view of the landscape, and because the comfort comes from a careful consideration of posture, not thick upholstery."

Citing the "execution and scope" of the outdoor seating collection, Dine names these pieces among his favorites. "I think that the guest will find them amazingly comfortable."

The Large and Small Hexagonal Concrete Planters are $89.99 and $69.99, respectively.

"The outdoor furniture is a favorite because of the slim profiles that don’t block your view of the landscape, and because the comfort comes from a careful consideration of posture, not thick upholstery," said Chris Deam. The Posture Chair and Ottoman Set ($269.99) comes in white, gray, or orange.

Copper lanterns ($34.99 for the large) add metallic accents to an outdoor setting. The Outdoor Sofa in gray, $399.99, gets an extra layer of comfort with the Sofa Cushion in gray, $109.99.