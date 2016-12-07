The Dwell x Target Lookbook Reveals a Sleek New Collection for the Modern Home
Those who have been waiting with bated breath for Dwell and Target to unveil Modern by Dwell Magazine, a new home collection launching December 27, can now exhale—the lookbook has arrived! Read on for a first look at what will be available, and start making picks for your own home.
Initially announced in the fall, Modern by Dwell Magazine was designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine of the bi-coastal firm Deam + Dine as a way to bring Dwell’s editorial vision off the page and into people’s homes. The collection of over 120 products includes indoor and outdoor furniture, tabletop, lighting, decor, and accessories, with prices ranging from $16.99 to $399.99. Affordable, adaptable, and accessible, this collaboration between Dwell and Target speaks to the brands’ shared mission of connecting a wider audience to the modern world.
"So often, good design or design-driven product is out of reach to the regular consumer," said Dine. The duo seized the opportunity to bring their design practice to the mass market, taking care to develop a line that would fit a spectrum of lifestyles. "I see these pieces living comfortably in any home," continued Dine. "We want people who are just starting out or have an established home to be able to integrate our work."
From animal figurines that serve a dual purpose to bookshelves that marry style and strength, Modern by Dwell Magazine introduces an impressive array of home goods at attractive price points. For Deam, husband of Dwell founder Lara Deam and a guiding influence for the brand, the reasons to get excited are many. "As with your children, it’s definitely hard to choose favorites," he said, "but similar to the people I like, I tend to like certain designs for their idiosyncrasy. The outdoor furniture is a favorite because of the slim profiles that don’t block your view of the landscape, and because the comfort comes from a careful consideration of posture, not thick upholstery."
Mark your calendars for December 27, when pieces from the Modern by Dwell Magazine collection will be available at select Target stores and on Target.com. Prices will range from $49.99 to $399.99 for furniture and $16.99 to $99.99 for decor, tabletop, and accessories.
