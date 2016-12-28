Subscribe
Stories
See All
5 Picks to Refresh Your Living Room With the New Dwell x Target Collection
With the New Year approaching, the time has come to think about how you can put a fresh spin on the living spaces you spend time...
Paige Alexus
The Wait Is Over: Modern by Dwell Magazine Arrives at Target
The new Dwell x Target home collection, offering modern pieces at attractive prices, is in stores and online today.
Jenny Xie
Modern by Dwell Magazine: Outdoor Collection
Take it outside by exploring a deeper preview of select outdoor items from our Modern by Dwell Magazine collection for Target.
Dwell
Modern by Dwell Magazine: Indoor Collection
The Modern by Dwell Magazine indoor collection brings an array of furniture, lighting, home decor, and accessories to Target on...
Dwell
Design Chat: A Live Q&A With Chris Deam and Nick Dine
Submit your questions to Chris Deam and Nick Dine, the design duo behind the Modern by Dwell Magazine home collection which...
Jenny Xie
The Dwell x Target Lookbook Reveals a Sleek New Collection for the Modern Home
Ahead of the December 27 launch, the Modern by Dwell Magazine lookbook features a wide array of furniture, decor, and home...
Jenny Xie