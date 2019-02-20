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A Spanish Colonial in Hollywood Gets a Dreamy New LookView 15 Photos
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A Spanish Colonial in Hollywood Gets a Dreamy New Look

The designers at Cuffhome weave together a palette of oatmeal, cream, brick, and blush to update this home for a family of four.
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This 1926 Spanish Colonial house was a lucky find in the Hollywood Dell neighborhood, which once claimed celebrities like Charlie Chaplin and Roy Rogers as residents. Now, the neighborhood is home to "a healthy mix of old-timers, families, artists, writers, and professionals," say the designers at Cuffhome, a Los Angeles–based design firm and product line. "Surrounded by stucco walls, terra-cotta tile roofs, filigreed iron ornamentation, the Hollywood Dell is a best-kept secret, a small-town pocket in the heart of the city."

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Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.

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