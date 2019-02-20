A Spanish Colonial in Hollywood Gets a Dreamy New Look

This 1926 Spanish Colonial house was a lucky find in the Hollywood Dell neighborhood, which once claimed celebrities like Charlie Chaplin and Roy Rogers as residents. Now, the neighborhood is home to "a healthy mix of old-timers, families, artists, writers, and professionals," say the designers at Cuffhome, a Los Angeles–based design firm and product line. "Surrounded by stucco walls, terra-cotta tile roofs, filigreed iron ornamentation, the Hollywood Dell is a best-kept secret, a small-town pocket in the heart of the city."