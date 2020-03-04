Try Dwell+ For FREE
Five Shipping Containers Are Woven Into This Home in Santa Barbara

By Laura Mauk
There’s even a shipping container sitting in the kitchen.

The home that architects Clay Aurell and Josh Blumer, of AB Design Studio, devised for Bret and Dani Stone on a sloping site in the foothills of Santa Barbara, California, is nothing short of a triple-threat: It’s largely prefabricated; it incorporates recycled material; and it presents as an elegant display of modernism. 

