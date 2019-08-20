Subscribe
Laura Mauk
An Architect Builds a Tiny Cabin For His Aunt and Uncle on Beloved Family Land in Mississippi
Generations of family have lived on this wooded, waterfront site, where architect Will Randolph has built a weekend getaway for...
Laura Mauk
Designer Hilton Carter’s Bodacious Baltimore Pad Teems With Over 300 Plants
Designer and author Hilton Carter invites us into his lush home, and shares his tips for creating an indoor jungle.
Laura Mauk
Before & After: A Melbourne Pub Is Recast as a Funky Home
Formerly a dated pub, then an office space, Hoa’s House is now a three-bedroom abode with curves in all the right places.
Laura Mauk
Peek Inside Designer Sally Breer’s Painfully Cool Los Angeles Loft
The Frogtown loft of designer Sally Breer is a remarkable mix of imagination, classic design, and personal history.
Laura Mauk
A Vintage Airstream Trailer Is Now the Ultimate Live/Work Mobile
At just 80 square feet, The Kugelschiff is a renovated Airstream Bambi II that now serves as a tech entrepreneur’s tiny home and...
Laura Mauk
Britain’s High-Style, Affordable Hotel Brand Finds a New Home in Brooklyn
The Hoxton has made its way to America.
Laura Mauk