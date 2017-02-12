The Big Reveal: An Interior Designer Unveils Her “No Ordinary Kitchen” Makeover
Spend some time with Signature Kitchen Suite’s line of luxury appliances, and you’ll understand just how fully the brand embodies the concept of the "No Ordinary Kitchen." Not only does it boast top-of-the-line performance and functionality, but it also uses Wi-Fi-enabled technology to give users control over their appliances wherever they happen to be. Dedicated to innovation, craftsmanship, and around-the-clock customer service, Signature Kitchen Suite empowers the homeowner to create a kitchen that is truly a stage for life. The company’s partnership with Los Angeles-based designer Amber Lewis showcases how the right appliances can help transform a space and influence a lifestyle. In an earlier post, we documented the progress of her "No Ordinary Kitchen" renovation. Hot on the heels of its completion, Lewis was eager to reveal the kitchen to her family, friends, and fans.
Before the remodel, Lewis’s kitchen was dim and uninviting, outfitted with wooden, scallop-edged cabinets and outdated tiles. It wasn’t only the furnishings that needed an update, either. Says Lewis, "It felt so tiny and closed off. I wanted a space where we could cook and entertain guests at the same time—we love a game night with friends!" Though the undertaking would leave Lewis with the kitchen of her dreams, the process was no walk in the park. She had moved into the home in Calabasas with her husband, Mike, and their daughter, Gwyneth, no longer than a week prior to the kitchen being stripped down to its pink insulation. The ongoing construction meant that the family frequented restaurants or made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at home.
Lewis and the team rejuvenated the kitchen with new flooring, cabinets, and an island. They also upgraded the windows and exposed the wooden ceiling beams to create an airy, spacious feel. With added square footage, Lewis had room to build a banquette seating area. When it came time to install the appliances, her designer's eye appreciated how well they integrated into the space: "The Signature Kitchen Suite appliances are built-in, which afforded me the opportunity to create a seamless look with my semi-handmade cabinetry. Plotting out the space in the kitchen is important, so having the range, sink, and fridge in close approximation is all part of that seamlessness in design and efficiency."
As the dust began to settle and the project neared completion, she fantasized about the new capabilities of her "No Ordinary Kitchen," telling her blog readers: "It will be well worth the wait for a kitchen with innovative capabilities (I’m talking Wi-Fi-enabled appliances) to bring my wildest culinary dreams to life!" Finally, with much fanfare, Lewis posted the before-and-after photos for an admiring audience.
To commemorate the occasion, Lewis also invited her closest family and friends to come experience her "No Ordinary Kitchen" for themselves. Tasty hors d’oeuvres and champagne made it a festive affair. "We had such a blast geeking out on all my new appliances," writes Lewis on her blog. "They couldn’t get over how much space I had in my fridge for drinks, and I was like—who needs a drink fridge!?" Having guests over not only broke in the new space, but it also gave Lewis the opportunity to put the features of her new appliances to use: when someone made a request for tea, she was able to make it within seconds with the help of RapidHeat™ burners on the stovetop. "I felt like the cool kid in school for having brand new Wi-Fi-enabled appliances that are both pretty and functional," she continues.
"We are basically just finding any reason at all to invite our friends and family over to cook, entertain, and celebrate." -Amber Lewis
Lewis is still reeling from the change. "This kitchen has been quite the project since we moved into our new home in June!" she writes on the blog. "As you all know, I jumped right into it thanks to my awesome partnership with Signature Kitchen Suite, and now I’m left with the prettiest and most innovative dang kitchen in town!" The "No Ordinary Kitchen" not only reflects Lewis’s personal style, but it gives her family the freedom and capability to lead the lifestyle they want. And, should a problem arise, the Kitchen Concierge is just a tap away through the Signature At Your Service™ app. The service handles everything from installation to routine maintenance and repairs, so Lewis is free to dedicate her time to what she loves best—outstanding design.
"The system even conducts regular diagnostic checks to ensure everything is in top notch shape," says Lewis. "So that’s one less thing I have to worry about, which I really appreciate. I can always count on my kitchen to perform at its best."
For homeowners about to embark on their own kitchen renovation, Lewis has some sound advice: "Design in consideration of cooking and entertaining efficiently. I hardly design spaces where there’s not a family room adjacent to the kitchen. It’s the perfect space to entertain in and make everyone feel right at home."