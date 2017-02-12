As a child, Lewis would accompany her father on construction site visits, an experience that kindled her interest in interior design and home renovation. Following a stint in fashion school, a few semesters in the UCLA interior design program, and a gig as an assistant at an interior design firm, Lewis launched her own business. The rest, as they say, is history: Amber Interiors is now a design-build firm with clients all across the country. Lewis’s distinctive aesthetic favors clean white walls, colorful textiles, brushed metals, and nature. With a robust online following, she has also launched a furniture and home goods line, an e-commerce business, and a brick-and-mortar store.