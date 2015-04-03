View Photos
"The Architects" Offers a Peek into New York's Architecture Firms
Add to
Like
Share
By Heather Corcoran –
At the Storefront for Art and Architecture, filmmaker Amie Siegel presents a collective portrait of the New York architects shaping today's global design community.
See The Architects at the Storefront for Art and Architecture through May 19, 2015.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.