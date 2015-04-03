"The Architects" Offers a Peek into New York's Architecture Firms
View Photos

By Heather Corcoran
At the Storefront for Art and Architecture, filmmaker Amie Siegel presents a collective portrait of the New York architects shaping today's global design community.

See The Architects at the Storefront for Art and Architecture through May 19, 2015. 

Amie Siegel's film The Architects offers viewers a peak into the offices of leading architecture firms throughout New York City.

Siegel set out to uncover the human side of architecture—the often-unseen professionals who collectively shape the world through their work.

As Siegel's camera visits architecture studios around the city from downtown Manhattan and Fifth Avenue to Brooklyn, similarities both functional and stylistic appear in the form of loft-like spaces, communal work tables, and other omnipresent tools of the trade.

Many of the offices are home to detailed architectural models, which architects use to to translate their designs into three dimensional rough drafts.

The film was comissioned by Storefront for Art and Architecture and originally debuted at the OfficeUS, the United States Pavilion at the 2014 Venice Biennale of Architecture.