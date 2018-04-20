Color Unites With Texture to Make This Brazilian Abode Appear Much Larger and Brighter

When constricted by a lack of square footage, a team of São Paulo–based architects cleverly use light, color, and texture to create a bigger home.
For the renovation of this São Paulo apartment, David Ito Arquitetura Team was tasked with a client's request to increase the living space and create a "lighter atmosphere in a delicate color palette." Yet, there was one caveat. Since the home was located in a high-rise building, the architects could not increase the property's square footage.
Using the living room as a starting point, the firm installed a 39-foot-long wood panel to separate the social areas from the rest of the home. Thanks to the panel's slats and crisp white shade, it provided a stunning textured backdrop to the redesign, while creating a bright and airy living space.
Get the Renovations Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Camouflaged within this same panel are hinged doors that now connect the kitchen and dining room, as well as the entrance to the private spaces.
After the team divided the open living area into sections demarcated by the strategic placement of furniture, they also converted the space that was formerly a terrace into a relaxing den-like nook.
Not only do the bright pops of color against the subtle palette reference Brazil's vibrant culture, but they also add an air of sophistication to the space. Several traditional elements—such as bright geometric tiles—have also been incorporated to infuse an element of whimsy.
Shop the Look
Project Credits:
Architects of Record: David Ito Arquitetura, David Ito, Martin Naf, Victor Hertel, Lucas Anghinoni, Victória Calil, Natasha Tavolaro.