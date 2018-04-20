Color Unites With Texture to Make This Brazilian Abode Appear Much Larger and Brighter

For the renovation of this São Paulo apartment, David Ito Arquitetura Team was tasked with a client's request to increase the living space and create a "lighter atmosphere in a delicate color palette." Yet, there was one caveat. Since the home was located in a high-rise building, the architects could not increase the property's square footage.

Using the living room as a starting point, the firm installed a 39-foot-long wood panel to separate the social areas from the rest of the home. Thanks to the panel's slats and crisp white shade, it provided a stunning textured backdrop to the redesign, while creating a bright and airy living space.