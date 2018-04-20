Subscribe to Dwell+
Color Unites With Texture to Make This Brazilian Abode Appear Much Larger and Brighter
Renovations + Home Tours

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
When constricted by a lack of square footage, a team of São Paulo–based architects cleverly use light, color, and texture to create a bigger home.

For the renovation of this São Paulo apartment, David Ito Arquitetura Team was tasked with a client's request to increase the living space and create a "lighter atmosphere in a delicate color palette." Yet, there was one caveat. Since the home was located in a high-rise building, the architects could not increase the property's square footage.     

Using the living room as a starting point, the firm installed a 39-foot-long wood panel to separate the social areas from the rest of the home. Thanks to the panel's slats and crisp white shade, it provided a stunning textured backdrop to the redesign, while creating a bright and airy living space.

Two sofas have been placed back-to-back to create separate social spaces in the home. 

Camouflaged within this same panel are hinged doors that now connect the kitchen and dining room, as well as the entrance to the private spaces. 

The white wood panel adds texture and depth to the home, and contrasts beautifully with the wood-clad hallway that leads to the bedrooms. 

After the team divided the open living area into sections demarcated by the strategic placement of furniture, they also converted the space that was formerly a terrace into a relaxing den-like nook.

This half of the living room opens to the dining room area.

Not only do the bright pops of color against the subtle palette reference Brazil's vibrant culture, but they also add an air of sophistication to the space. Several traditional elements—such as bright geometric tiles—have also been incorporated to infuse an element of whimsy. 

Along with the warm tones of wood, the white walls form an ideal neutral base for the subtle, yet vibrant color palette. 

The firm created custom furniture for the home's renovation, including this dining table.

A hinged door can conceal the kitchen to create a more formal dining space. 

Colorful floor tiles add a whimsical touch to the eat-in kitchen area. 

A hallway behind the dining area connects the kitchen to the enclosed terrace.

Also adorned with bright colorful tiles, the enclosed terrace now features a bar and a relaxing den-like nook that can be partitioned off with curtains. 

A wall of windows provides city views and ample natural light. 

Here is an overview of the spaces and how they connect. As you can see, the furniture and plants are in perfect harmony with the overall interior scheme.

The bedrooms are all set behind the door to the private area of the home. 

A peek at the dressing room/walk-in closet in the master suite. 

The multi-colored blue cabinets in the closet were designed by the firm.

The small colorful doors allude to a "magic cube," as shown in the GIF above. 

A deep, earthy blue tile plays off the richness of the wood in this bathroom. 

Here is the final floor plan after the renovation.

Project Credits: 

Architects of Record: David Ito Arquitetura, David Ito, Martin Naf, Victor Hertel, Lucas Anghinoni, Victória Calil, Natasha Tavolaro. 

Landscape Design: Olga Webha

Interior Design: David Ito Arquitetura

Photography: Pedro Kok  